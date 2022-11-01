Police have released CCTV images of a man we want to identify in connection

with an incident in which another man was knocked unconscious in Bristol.

The victim, a man in his forties, was attacked in East Street, Bedminster,

at around 7.20pm on Monday 26 September.

During the assault, the victim was punched several times, including after

he fell to the floor. He needed hospital treatment for his injuries.

The man we want to identify in the image is described as white, of slim

build, around 6ft, with black hair which was longer and curly on top and

short on the sides. He was wearing a full black tracksuit and black

trainers. We believe this man was with a woman at the time the incident

happened.

If you can help identify this man, or if you saw this incident and can help

with our investigation, please call us on 101 and give the call handler the

reference number 5222232402.