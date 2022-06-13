The men in the CCTV images are white, about 5ft 8-9ins tall, and between the ages of 18 and 22. Both men have short, light brown hair, with the back and sides shaved.

One large man is dressed in a light grey hoodie and knee-length green cargo shorts. The second man is dressed in a full grey tracksuit, a black gilet on top, and black shoes.

Officers believe they can assist with an ongoing investigation into an assault on a 28-year-old man that occurred just after midnight on Friday, February 4 in Kingswood.

When the victim and his girlfriend were walking back to their car on Bank Road, two offenders approached him and asked for a ride. When the victim refused, the perpetrators assaulted him.

He was repeatedly punched and knocked to the ground, necessitating hospitalisation for a significant head injury and concussion. He has since been released.

“This is a violent and unprovoked attack that has resulted in significant injuries,” PC Gemma Childs said.

“We believe the people in the CCTV images will be able to help the investigation and encourage members of the public who recognise them to come forward,” the statement said.

Please contact us if you recognise the men in the CCTV images or if you witnessed the incident.

If you can assist, please dial 101 and give the operator the reference number 5222028361, or fill out our online appeals form.