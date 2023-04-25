Police have released images of four people they’d like to speak to following a shop theft.

Thousands of pounds worth of different items were stolen from Asda in Front Street, Arnold.

Printer ink, razers, medicine and toothbrushes were among the large amounts of items taken by a group of shoplifters working in tandem.

Three men and a woman used large bags they were carrying to smuggle the items out the store without being detected.

The items – valued at around £4,000 in total – were stolen from the store at around 1pm on 11 March 2023.

Police investigating the theft have now released images of three men and a woman that they suspect could’ve been involved.

PC Emma Jordan, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “Shop thefts like this are a blight on the community and can have a really detrimental impact on businesses and the staff that work there.

“It’s important that anyone who recognises any of the people in these pictures gets in touch with the police straight away.

“We don’t want to see a repeat of this incident and are determined to catch the people involved.

“Anyone with information can call the police on 101, quoting incident 359 of 11 March 2023, or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”