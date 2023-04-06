Police have released images of multiple people they’d like to identify following a disturbance inside student accommodation

Thursday, April 6, 2023
by uknip247

A group of people reportedly forced their way inside the building in Queen’s Road, Nottingham city centre.

Property inside the accommodation was damaged as a result, sometime between 11pm on 16 March 2023 and midnight on 17 March.

Nothing was stolen during the incident.

PCSO Solomon Clark, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “Criminal damage is a serious offence that can impact people in a multitude of ways, whether that be financial or from an emotional standpoint.

“We’d ask that anyone who recognises the people in these pictures gets in touch with us, as we believe they have important information that could assist us.

“Information can be left about both incidents either by calling 101, quoting incident 23000179474, or calling Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”

