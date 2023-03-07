Tuesday, March 7, 2023
Tuesday, March 7, 2023

Police have released images of three men they wish to trace after a high-value theft at a supermarket in Mansfield

The incident happened on January 24 shortly before 5pm at Tesco Extra in Jubilee Way South.

Officers believe that a group of men entered the store and stole six trolleys full of alcohol. It is believed there were 180 bottles in total valued at more than £5,000.

It is believed the alcohol was covered with other items before they made their way to the exit. Another suspect then worked the exit barrier to ensure there is a quick getaway.

PC Summer Smith, who is investigating the incident, said: “We believe that a group of men are hitting supermarkets nationally using techniques to avoid being caught.

“The appeal is twofold. Firstly, to let the public and other supermarkets know about this incident but to also trace the three men in the CCTV images who could help us with our inquiries.

“Shop theft is not a victimless crime, and we are determined to stop this group from targeting any more of our supermarkets.

“If you recognise the three men in the picture or are the three men in the picture then please get in touch immediately.”

Anyone with information can call 101 quoting occurrence number 2798186 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.

