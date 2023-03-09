Thursday, March 9, 2023
Thursday, March 9, 2023

Police have released images of two people they'd like to speak to following a shop theft

Officers were called to Giles & Bella in Kirk Gate, Newark, after receiving reports that a number of items had been stolen.

More than £1,000 worth of handbags and other garments were taken by shoplifters at around 3pm on 1 March 2023.

A police investigation has since been launched, with officers looking to identify two women they believe could have information about what happened.

PC Joseph Krawiecki, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “This crime was committed against a small independent shop, so as a result of that it has really hit the store owners hard.

“Shoplifting offences like this can have a huge impact on people’s livelihoods, which negatively affects the wider community as well.

“We believe the two women in these images could have information that could assist our inquiries, so it’s important that anyone who recognises them gets in touch with us.

“This can be reported to the police by calling 101, quoting incident 421 of 1 March 2023, or to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”

