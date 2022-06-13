Since Wednesday, June 1st, the 40-year-old from Somerset has not communicated with anyone.

Police believe Matthew boarded a train at Yeovil Pen Mill station on the morning of Wednesday, June 1st, bound for Brockenhurst, Hampshire.

At the time, he was dressed in a purple fleece and carrying a blue rucksack, as seen below.

Matthew has ties to Yeovil and Dorset, specifically Weymouth and West Bay. He previously resided in Bristol.

He is described as white, 5ft 5ins tall, with a large build and dark brown hair. He speaks with a West Country accent and is usually clean shaven.

Anyone who sees Matthew should call 999 and give the reference number 5222130713. If you know where he is, call 101.