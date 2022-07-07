On Wednesday, June 22, shortly after 2 p.m., the victim was sitting alone on the train when a man sat next to her and attempted to strike up a conversation.

He then leaned in and inappropriately touched her.

The victim stood up to leave, but the man tried to stop her with his legs. She then pushed past him and exited the train at London Bridge station.

Please contact BTP by texting 61016 or calling 0800 40 50 40 and quoting reference 255 of 22/06/22 if you recognise him or have any information.

Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously at 0800 555 111.