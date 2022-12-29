Thursday, December 29, 2022
Police Scotland Has Released Two Cctv Images Of A Man Officers Believe May Be Able To Assist Them With An Ongoing Investigation
Police have released two CCTV images of a man officers believe may be able to assist them with an ongoing investigation

Around 9am on Saturday, 17 September, 2022, police were made aware of racist graffiti being written on a notice board at the rear of Kelvingrove Art Gallery and Museum in Argyle Street, Glasgow.

The man is described as white, 16 to 20-years-old, around 5ft 5ins, of average build and with short, auburn hair. He was using a blue coloured bike.

Inspector Mhairi Crawford of the Community Policing team said: “I would appeal to anyone who has any information or who recognises the man in the image to contact us.”

Anyone with information is asked to call Police Scotland via 101, quoting incident number 3275 of Saturday, 17 September, 2022. Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 where you can give information anonymously.

