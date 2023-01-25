Wednesday, January 25, 2023
Wednesday, January 25, 2023

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign

Auto Draft
Home BREAKING Police have released two images of women they want to speak with after an elderly woman was attacked as she left a bank in Nottingham city centre

Police have released two images of women they want to speak with after an elderly woman was attacked as she left a bank in Nottingham city centre

by uknip247

On Tuesday, December 6, the 86-year-old victim boarded a bus from Bulwell to Nottingham city centre, arriving around 12.40pm.

At around 2.12pm, the victim had a coffee and then went to Lloyds Bank on Lower Parliament Street.

She requested a £2,000 withdrawal because she prefers to pay in cash rather than with a credit card and stashed the envelope in the bottom of her handbag.

Two women are said to have followed her into the bank and watched her.

She then walked out of the bank and went shopping at the Victoria Centre.

A woman approached her in a shop and asked for her assistance in retrieving an item from a shelf.

As she walks out of the store, she notices her handbag has been rummaged through and the envelope has gone missing.

“This was an appalling theft on an elderly victim who is very active and enjoys her regular trips into the city,” said PC Madison Moss-Hayes, who is investigating the incident.

“She has suffered a significant financial loss, which understandably has left her distraught. We are doing everything possible to apprehend and prosecute those responsible.

“We’ve released photos of two women we’d like to speak with about our inquiries. Please contact us right away if you know the two women or are the two women in the photos.

“We would also like to urge anyone withdrawing large sums of money from their bank to exercise caution or avoid doing so. In order to catch you off guard, thieves will frequently use distraction tactics such as appearing to need help with something or attempting to befriend you.”

If you recognise the two people in the images, please contact 101 immediately, quoting incident number 0500 of December 6, 2022, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Read Next

RELATED ARTICLES

A driver who failed to stop when officers asked him to was...

Within 24 hours of a burglary being reported to Kent Police, a...

A serving Met officer has pleaded guilty to child sexual offences following...

Two Special Constables and a Special Inspector will be the first volunteer...

Keep this in mind!! Especially those of you who order online

A man has been arrested in connection with an armed incident in...

James Campbell is a convicted sex offender wanted on recall to prison

The public’s assistance is being sought in the search for a missing...

Fire crews called to an explosion at Public House

After being released from prison, a serial offender sexually assaulted and murdered...

Armed police called to Hastings incident at a Gym Police say to...

A lone, masked gunman is said to have shot the victim in...

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by UK News in Pictures "UKNIP247"

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More