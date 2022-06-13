Around 9.40 p.m., the 43-year-old was seriously injured in an accident on Ferguslie Park Avenue near the intersection with Baroachan Way.

He was taken to Glasgow’s Queen Elizabeth University Hospital for treatment of serious injuries, where he is still being treated.

“Our investigations into this incident are ongoing,” said Detective Inspector Gary Sergeant of Paisley Police Station. “I would urge anyone with information who has not yet spoken to us to come forward.”

“We’d also like to speak with any drivers who have dashcam footage or anyone in the area who has private CCTV footage.”

“Anyone with information should call 101 and quote reference 3843 of 10 June 2022, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously at 0800 555 111.”