Police have safely arrested a man and evacuated a number of people from their homes

Officers became concerned for the man’s and his neighbours’ safety after being called to the property on Main Road in Underwood at around 4.20pm today (Monday 6 February 2023).

The 38-year-old man was arrested on the spot for allegedly possessing an offensive weapon.

Inspector Usha Madaraa, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “The road has been closed while the incident was being dealt with, and a small number of residents were briefly evacuated from their homes and taken to a community centre as a precaution.

“They have now returned to their homes and I’d like to thank them for their patience and understanding while we carried out our work to resolve the incident safely.

“A suspect has been apprehended, but our investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information should call 101 and reference incident number 541 of 6 February 2023.”