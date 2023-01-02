Monday, January 2, 2023
Police Have Seized A Quantity Of Suspected Class A Controlled Drugs With An Estimated Street Value Of £25,000
It’s following a search in Banbridge that took place on  Saturday 31 December.
Inspector Campbell said: “At approximately 4.15pm, police noticed a blue Ford Focus car that was travelling at excess speed in the Drumsallagh Road area of the town.
Officers stopped the vehicle and spoke with the driver and passenger before they made off from the scene.
Following a pursuit, the area was searched and the drugs were recovered.
“Efforts are ongoing to locate the two men who were travelling in the car.
“As a result of the search, over £25,000 of suspected Class A controlled drugs are now safely off our streets.
“Drugs have no place in our community and I am making a direct appeal to anyone with information about the illicit supply, possession or misuse of drugs. Please call the police in confidence on the non-emergency number 101, or submit a report online using our non-emergency reporting form via police.uk%2Fmakeareport%2F%3Ffbclid%3DIwAR0DXb28JLzn84BXgI6at-7oYZyYiN_g8xLgHyrodjhoyMwZ9cMiwk2g2-Y&h=AT0h4ocINK8iQrBme_z1ErJqLZ-QV0_3YEGXRX3pOaL1RNTBhhrfsh8PuXj1xFwk0p4L-TXZkoa-bJQn3yrWffzUFLQftqqkGTF0TG_LmckZxWaUkn6vhx4XRimfwffDRxNw8nk&__tn__=-UK-R&c[0]=AT2vm8SsGOHQG9DEACVD8cqkhDe6ZKoA4hBx_o_0s37b-fPANJ8L9HmQuPuv7PXzYFPWZF_y4nlXC-8n1dMO25z8cjgQIVTkxrjnvohbk8oCLkmtLGFYqxqs99Bm7L6xwl3lKNevol_vrIBqD2YIGgqlP32NpMaMYXkPKVtSuQLJ5IhQZJq2IcgM5Q7KEJ3-ODb9TTp5YWqI" target="_blank" rel="nofollow noopener">www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/. You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org/

