Police have sent out a strong message after seizing almost 100 cannabis plants during a drugs raid

Officers carried out an intelligence-led warrant at a property in Abbotsford Drive, St Ann’s.

A total of 94 cannabis plants were discovered and will now be destroyed after the raid at around 9.30am yesterday (Thursday 8 December 2022).

Police Constable Karl Browne, from the St Ann’s neighbourhood policing team, said: “This raid and the recovery of drugs would not have been possible without information received from our community and should send out a very clear message.

“The cultivation of cannabis is something we take extremely seriously and we will continue to do everything we can to disrupt the people responsible.

“Cannabis cultivation is big business and is very often linked to serious organised crime groups from home and abroad.

“Related offences such as human trafficking and modern slavery are also common traits of this cruel and exploitative criminal enterprise.

“Residents in neighbouring properties are also placed at considerable risk of fire from the sheer amount of combustible materials and chemicals stored in these grows, and the highly dangerous modifications made to the electrics.

“Put simply, this is an activity that should never be ignored or excused. So if you have reason to suspect a property in your street please contact the police and tell us about it.

“We will listen, we will investigate and we will look to take this kind of firm action.”