Wednesday, April 19, 2023
Wednesday, April 19, 2023

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign

Home BREAKING Police have shined a spotlight on the squalid living conditions cannabis ‘gardeners’ are exposed to

Police have shined a spotlight on the squalid living conditions cannabis ‘gardeners’ are exposed to

by uknip247

A grow was discovered next to a tiny adjoining room with a makeshift bed made up of a wooden plank resting between two stools.

Officers attended the property in Clipstone Road, Edwinstowe, following reports the Class B drugs were being grown inside.

This intelligence turned out to be accurate, with the Newark and Sherwood Operation Reacher team finding rows of potted cannabis plants.

More than 40 mature plants were discovered growing inside on Monday (17 April), while the electricity was found to have been bypassed too.

Rat traps were also spotted in the small and dirty area where the person tending the grow was sleeping and living.

All the cannabis was seized from the address and destroyed, while the equipment used to power the grow was also removed.

PC Al Johnson, of Nottinghamshire Police’s Newark and Sherwood Operation Reacher team, said: “After receiving intelligence that drug activity was taking place inside this address, we went in and sure enough found and dismantled a cannabis grow.

“This discovery was a good example of the other side of growing cannabis – namely the appalling conditions people tending these plants are expected to live in.

“Sadly, these types of operations often involve extremely vulnerable people being exploited, with others benefiting financially from their efforts.

“That’s why we take reports of cannabis production so seriously, because of the detrimental impact it can have to people, as well as the wider community.

“Cannabis production is not a victimless crime – it attracts nothing but trouble, usually has links to wider criminality, and poses a dangerous fire risk too, due to electricity being bypassed.

“We obviously don’t want this to happen, so we’d always ask anyone to report incidents of this nature to the police by calling 101.”

SIMILAR ARTICLES TO THIS

RELATED ARTICLES

A young football coach who dedicates countless hours to helping other footballers and young people on and off the pitch has been celebrated with...

Officers are appealing for information following a report that a man exposed himself to a child in Sevenoaks

Officers are continuing to appeal for information to help find a teenage boy missing from the Malling area

A teenager who carried out a series of violent bike robberies in Richmond has been convicted following an investigation by officers from the Met’s...

Ambulance workers in the south of England and West Midlands are set to go on strike just after the early May bank holiday

CCTV images have been issued of a man police would like to speak to following thefts from cars in the Dover district

Officers are appealing for witnesses following the death of a pedestrian in a collision in south London

A person has been hit by a train, and emergency services are on the scene

UK Chief of the Defence Staff visits India to strengthen military ties

UK Royal Navy’s offshore patrol vessel HMS Spey visits Honiara

Russia-aligned hackers are increasingly targeting Britain’s critical infrastructure with the aim of causing disruption or destruction

Police have released a CCTV image of a man they want to speak to following an incident in Southampton

Adblock Detected

Please support us by disabling your AdBlocker extension from your browsers for our website.