Police have shut down a drugs den house which has blighted the lives of neighbours

The property in Phoenix Close, The Meadows, Nottingham, had become a magnet for criminal activity in the area and a haven for drug users.

Officers from The Meadows Neighbourhood Policing Team (NPT) and City South Operation Reacher team boarded up the house and evicted the tenant on Thursday (13 April).

They successfully applied for a closure order at Nottingham Magistrates’ Court – making it an offence for anyone to enter or remain on the premises with the exception of emergency services, the landlord or authorised representative.

Anyone who breaches the order – including the previous occupants – will be committing a criminal offence and liable to a fine or imprisonment.

The order was sought by police following numerous reports of drug use and anti-social behaviour at the address.

Police Constable Adam Smith, of The Meadows NPT, said: “This property had become a focus for drug-related criminality and antisocial behaviour.

“Neighbouring residents were left living in fear, and I am delighted that we have now been able to take such decisive action to protect them.

“I am delighted Nottingham Magistrates’ Court granted the closure order as this will provide respite to the local community from the continual anti-social, nuisance and criminal behaviour that has occurred inside and outside of the address.”

Officers are now confident the closure will result in a notable reduction in antisocial behaviour and other criminal activity in the area.

“I hope this action reassures residents that we will listen to their concerns and take appropriate and proportionate action to deal with individuals who cause harm in the area,” PC Smith added.

“I would like to thank all the officers involved for their tenacity in dealing with the issue over a lengthy period of time, which has culminated in the address being closed.”