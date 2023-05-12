Police have successfully dismantled a significant cannabis grow operation in a house following reports from the public

Officers were alerted to the property on Beech Avenue on Monday afternoon, where they discovered a substantial cultivation setup.

Upon conducting a search of the premises, response officers located approximately 100 cannabis plants growing in the loft and one of the upstairs bedrooms. Further investigations revealed that the electricity supply had been illegally bypassed to facilitate the operation.

Prompt action was taken by the police to seize the drugs and dismantle the electrical equipment used for cultivation, ensuring they were rendered inoperable.

Chief Inspector Arnie Ahmed of Nottinghamshire Police emphasized the detrimental impact of such cannabis grows on society, stating that they cause significant trouble for communities. He also highlighted the serious fire risk posed by the bypassed electricity supply, which could have endangered neighboring properties.

Efforts to eradicate drug-related activities in all forms remain a top priority for the police. Chief Inspector Ahmed emphasized the importance of public cooperation in combatting drug cultivation and urged individuals with any information about drug activity in their area to come forward.

The successful operation to dismantle the cannabis grow was made possible thanks to intelligence received from the public. Reports from community members play a vital role in reducing crime and enhancing community safety. Nottinghamshire Police encourages anyone with relevant information to contact them at their non-emergency number, 101.

The operation serves as a reminder that public involvement is crucial in the fight against drug-related crime. Together, law enforcement and the community can continue working to make neighborhoods safer and protect the well-being of all residents.