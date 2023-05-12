Friday, May 12, 2023
Friday, May 12, 2023

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by UKNIP247

Home BREAKING Police have successfully dismantled a significant cannabis grow operation in a house following reports from the public

Police have successfully dismantled a significant cannabis grow operation in a house following reports from the public

by uknip247

Officers were alerted to the property on Beech Avenue on Monday afternoon, where they discovered a substantial cultivation setup.

Upon conducting a search of the premises, response officers located approximately 100 cannabis plants growing in the loft and one of the upstairs bedrooms. Further investigations revealed that the electricity supply had been illegally bypassed to facilitate the operation.

Prompt action was taken by the police to seize the drugs and dismantle the electrical equipment used for cultivation, ensuring they were rendered inoperable.

Chief Inspector Arnie Ahmed of Nottinghamshire Police emphasized the detrimental impact of such cannabis grows on society, stating that they cause significant trouble for communities. He also highlighted the serious fire risk posed by the bypassed electricity supply, which could have endangered neighboring properties.

Efforts to eradicate drug-related activities in all forms remain a top priority for the police. Chief Inspector Ahmed emphasized the importance of public cooperation in combatting drug cultivation and urged individuals with any information about drug activity in their area to come forward.

The successful operation to dismantle the cannabis grow was made possible thanks to intelligence received from the public. Reports from community members play a vital role in reducing crime and enhancing community safety. Nottinghamshire Police encourages anyone with relevant information to contact them at their non-emergency number, 101.

The operation serves as a reminder that public involvement is crucial in the fight against drug-related crime. Together, law enforcement and the community can continue working to make neighborhoods safer and protect the well-being of all residents.

SIMILAR ARTICLES TO THIS

RELATED ARTICLES

Company Fined £800k Following Fish Farmer’s Death in the Scottish Highlands

Two dead Dartford Live: Jacob Cloke was a Violent thug with a troubling pattern of abusive behaviour towards women

Suspect in the Killing of Hayley Burke in Dartford Dies in Hospital

A2 Londonbound Lanes Temporarily closed for Vehicle Recovery Operation after it left the road

Suspect Charged with Grievous Bodily Harm After Incident in Whitstable

Violent Man Sentenced to Prison for Abusing and Controlling Woman in Maidstone

Police Sergeant Dismissed Without Notice for Gross Misconduct Following Off-Duty Assault

Appeal for Information Following a Possible Series of Burglaries Targeting High-Value Items in North London

Man Rescued After Falling from Scaffolding at St Pancras Chambers, Euston Road, London

Met Officer Dismissed After Misconduct Investigation Reveals Inappropriate Behavior towards Colleagues

Four Arrested: Murder Investigation Launched in Lewisham after Fatal Stabbing

Two Suspects Arrested in Ashford Shop Burglary Investigation

Adblock Detected

Please support us by disabling your AdBlocker extension from your browsers for our website.