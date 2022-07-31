Deividas Skebas, 22, was charged with the murder of Lilia Valutyte, nine, this evening (31 July).

Lilia was tragically killed in Fountain Lane, Boston, at around 6.20 p.m. on July 28. She is believed to have been stabbed.

Her parents are being supported by specially trained officers, and we would like to request that their privacy be respected during this difficult time. Their well-being remains a top priority for us.

Armed officers made an arrest in the Central Park area of Boston around 2.45pm on Saturday, based on intelligence and information provided by members of the public.

Deividas Skebas, 22, of Thorold Street in Boston, has been charged with murder and is scheduled to appear in Lincoln Magistrates’ Court on Monday (1 August).

“This is a heartbreaking case that has affected many people in Boston and beyond,” said Chief Superintendent Martyn Parker.

“At this extremely difficult time, our thoughts remain with Lilia’s family.”

“In response to such a devastating incident, significant resources have been committed to the investigation, as well as engagement with people in Boston who are understandably shocked by Lilia’s death.”

“Our officers have been out in the community, speaking with residents and listening to their concerns.” We will maintain a significant presence in the coming days.

“Finally, I’d like to thank the public and the media for their assistance in this difficult and fast-paced case.” Our officers and staff appreciate your assistance.”

3.30 p.m.: A 22-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder. He is now being held by police.

Officers apprehended the man today around 2.45pm in the Boston Central Park area (30 July).

The arrest was made as a result of intelligence and information provided by several members of the public. As we continue our investigation, we’d like to thank everyone for their help.

There is no one else we are looking for in connection with this incident.

While our investigation is ongoing, there will be a significant police presence in town.