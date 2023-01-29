Police hunt driver after East London collision

A woman was taken to the hospital following a crash in East London. On Sunday (January 29), police were called to Manford Way in Hainault shortly after 4 p.m. multiple reports of a collision.

A woman in one of the vehicles was injured and was taken to the hospital. According to the Met Police, her condition is not life-threatening. A second driver fled the scene, leaving a black Audi A3 in his wake. Officers are now looking for the driver and determining whether the car was stolen or lost.

Anyone with information that can help police is asked to call 101 and reference 4557. Please contact Crimestoppers if you wish to remain anonymous.