Police hunt shooter who opened fire in Merseyside pub packed with drinkers as woman is murdered and many others injured
by @uknip247
Police in Merseyside have launched a murder investigation following the death of a woman in Wallasey Village.
Officers were called just after 11.50pm last night (Saturday 24 December) to the Lighthouse Inn in Wallasey Village following reports of gunshots.
A young woman was taken to hospital with an injury  consistent with a gunshot wound to which she succumbed and was sadly pronounced deceased.
The woman’s next of kin have been informed and her family are being supported by specially trained officers.
Three men were also taken to hospital with gunshot wounds and a number of others were also injured.
A murder investigation is underway to establish the circumstances of what has taken place.
A cordon has been established in the area whilst officers carry out witness enquiries and examine any CCTV footage.
Detective Superintendent Dave McCaughrean said: “This investigation is in the very early stages and we understand that this is a truly shocking and devastating incident that has happened just before Christmas Day in a busy venue full of young people.
“We have a number of officers at Wallasey Village who are carrying out extensive enquiries to understand exactly what has taken place and take immediate action.
“A woman has tragically lost her life at Christmas whilst several people are being treated in hospital and our thoughts and condolences are with the victim’s family.
“I would ask anyone who was in the Lighthouse in Wallasey Village last night who witnessed the incident or has mobile or CCTV footage of what happened to contact us as a matter of urgency as they may have information which is vital to our investigation.
“We believe that the gunman left the pub car park in a dark coloured vehicle – possibly a dark coloured Mercedes shortly after the shooting and we are keen to hear from anyone who saw this to contact us immediately.”
Anyone with information is asked to DM @MerPolCC or @CrimestoppersUK anonymously on 0800 555 111 quoting log 1044 of Saturday 24 December.

