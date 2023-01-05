Police hunting for 19-year-old man Johnny Brady have confirmed he has now been located

Brady absconded from St Andrew’s Hospital at about 3.30pm on Saturday, December 31, and an investigation was launched in order to find him.

At about 9.30am this morning the Force’s Control Room received a call from a member of the public reporting that they had seen Brady in the Crestwood Road area of Northampton.

Officers were immediately deployed to the area where Brady was found. He is now being taken back to his place of care.

Detective Sergeant Torie Harrison, said: “I would like to take this opportunity to thank the public for all their help over the past four days in sharing our media appeals and calling us with information

“It has been invaluable and the reason why we have been able to find Brady safe and well.