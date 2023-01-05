Thursday, January 5, 2023
Thursday, January 5, 2023

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign

Police Hunting For 19-year-old Man Johnny Brady Have Confirmed He Has Now Been Located
Home BREAKING Police hunting for 19-year-old man Johnny Brady have confirmed he has now been located

Police hunting for 19-year-old man Johnny Brady have confirmed he has now been located

by @uknip247
Brady absconded from St Andrew’s Hospital at about 3.30pm on Saturday, December 31, and an investigation was launched in order to find him.
At about 9.30am  this morning the Force’s Control Room received a call from a member of the public reporting that they had seen Brady in the Crestwood Road area of Northampton.
Officers were immediately deployed to the area where Brady was found. He is now being taken back to his place of care.
Detective Sergeant Torie Harrison, said: “I would like to take this opportunity to thank the public for all their help over the past four days in sharing our media appeals and calling us with information.
“It has been invaluable and the reason why we have been able to find Brady safe and well.
“He will now be returned to St Andrew’s Hospital where his treatment needs can be met.”

RELATED ARTICLES

Two men who used a moped to carry out 72 mobile phones...

Scaffolding on a building collapsed onto a London bus no one hurt

Information is sought to help find a 16-year-old girl missing from Gravesend

Sky Sports has announced a new 5-year rights deal within their cricket...

Police are appealing for witnesses following a spate of parcel thefts on...

Two burglars have been jailed for a total of nine years for...

Officers investigating the theft of phones in Canterbury have released images of...

CCTV Appeal: Motorcycle stolen in East Grinstead

A man from Tidworth has been fined and banned from the roads...

The mother of a West London man who was killed while on...

Firefighters are issuing a safety reminder about mixing household cleaning products following...

Detectives have described how they caught a cold-blooded killer who murdered a...

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by UK News in Pictures "UKNIP247"