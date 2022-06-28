Officers responded to reports of an assault in Pulchrass Street around 9 p.m. on Wednesday, June 22, in which a man sustained head and facial injuries that necessitated hospitalisation.

The keys to a van were also taken, and the vehicle was later discovered severely damaged by fire between 11.10pm and 11.30pm at the Pilton Causeway car park.

A 34-year-old Barnstaple man was arrested on suspicion of robbery and released on police bail to return on Wednesday 20 July, pending further investigation.

If you witnessed the incident or have any information that can assist the police, please email 101@dc.police.uk or call 101, quoting crime reference CR/055356/22.