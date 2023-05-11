Thursday, May 11, 2023
Police in Belgium, Germany, and the Netherlands have launched a joint operation, named “Operation Identify Me,” seeking the public’s assistance in identifying 22 women and girls believed to have been murdered

by uknip247

The bodies were discovered in three European countries between October 1976 and August 2019. Law enforcement agencies suspect that most of the victims died violently, with some also enduring abuse or starvation prior to their deaths.

In a statement released by the Netherlands police, Carina van Leeuwen and Martin de Wit highlighted the challenge of identifying the victims due to their likely origins in countries other than where they were found. They also suggested that the bodies may have been deliberately left in these countries to hinder the investigation of the crimes.

Carolien Opdecam of the Belgian police emphasized the importance of identifying the victims, stating that their identities often hold the key to unraveling the mysteries surrounding the cases. Additionally, given that some of the victims are believed to have come from specific regions in Eastern Europe, their identification could potentially provide crucial evidence leading to the apprehension of the perpetrators.

Anja Allendorf of the German police mentioned that in similar investigations, establishing the identity of a victim has frequently resulted in the arrest of a suspect. The police forces of all three countries have collaborated to launch Operation Identify Me through Interpol, marking the first time that certain details from so-called black notices are being made public. Black notices are typically shared internally among Interpol’s global network of police forces and serve to gather information and intelligence on unidentified bodies, as well as determine the circumstances surrounding their deaths.

The cold cases included in this operation feature various instances, such as the discovery of a woman with a flower tattoo in the Groot Schijn River in Antwerp, Belgium, a burned body found in a forest in Altena-Bergfeld, Germany, and the remains of a female aged between 16 and 35 found in a bag in the IJ River in Amsterdam, the Netherlands. Interpol has made available details of each case, including facial reconstructions of some victims, along with videos and pictures of items like jewelry and clothing found at the respective crime scenes. Physical characteristics such as estimated age, hair and eye color, and other distinguishing features are also provided.

The public, particularly those who may remember a missing friend or family member matching the descriptions provided, are urged to contact their relevant national police team with any information they may have. Susan Hitchin, the coordinator of Interpol’s DNA Unit, highlighted the significance of Black Notices in facilitating international collaboration and information sharing among law enforcement agencies. She emphasised how advances in forensic human identification technologies have greatly contributed to solving cold cases, ultimately bringing closure to grieving families and delivering justice to offenders.

As Operation Identify Me gains momentum, the hope is that public engagement and the combined efforts of the Belgian, German, and Dutch police forces, supported by Interpol, will shed light on these long-standing unsolved murders and provide answers to the victims’ families while bringing the perpetrators to justice.

