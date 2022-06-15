Police were called to a report of a man found unconscious on Dickson Road in the resort around 4.25 a.m. on Friday (June 10).

When emergency personnel arrived, they discovered a man in his twenties with a suspected stab wound to his chest.

He was taken to the Victoria Hospital in Blackpool for treatment.

Following a public appeal, a man, 31, and a woman, 39, were arrested in Scotland.

Christopher Binnie, 31, and Nicola O’Neill, 39, both of no fixed address, have been charged with Section 18 – wounding with intent, following consultation with the Crown Prosecution Service.

They are scheduled to appear in court today at Blackpool Magistrates’ Court (Wednesday, June 15).