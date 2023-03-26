Sunday, March 26, 2023
Sunday, March 26, 2023

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign

Home BREAKING Police in Bolton, Greater Manchester have seized 2,800 suspected illegal vapes with an estimated value of £20,000 after three medical incidents at a local high school were linked to similar devices

Police in Bolton, Greater Manchester have seized 2,800 suspected illegal vapes with an estimated value of £20,000 after three medical incidents at a local high school were linked to similar devices

by uknip247
Police In Bolton, Greater Manchester Have Seized 2,800 Suspected Illegal Vapes With An Estimated Value Of £20,000 After Three Medical Incidents At A Local High School Were Linked To Similar Devices

The incidents were reported to police via the school’s engagement officer, but no further details have been given about what the incidents were.

Those involved have made full recoveries, the police confirmed. Bolton Commander Ch Supt Steph Parker said it was “concerning but we are working hard with colleagues and partners, including school staff and the council, to try to ensure these incidents aren’t replicated in Bolton or elsewhere”.

The most recent NHS data shows that e-cigarette use has risen to 9% among 11 to 15-year-olds in England.

SIMILAR ARTICLES TO THIS

RELATED ARTICLES

Energy giant Ovo has launched its first deal for customers cheaper than the government’s cap on household bills

Residents in the area of Darnley Road and Hawthorn Road #Rochester are asked to keep windows and doors closed due to smoke from a...

A 15-year-old male has been charged with murder in connection to the stabbing of an 18-year-old named Owen Dunn in Swindon

Detectives investigating the death of a man in Barnet have charged a man with murder

A new scheme is set to be launched to improve the safety of women who feel harassed or receive unwanted attention in gyms

A man will appear in court to answer charges of causing death by dangerous driving following the death of four people following a collision...

Police are looking into an assault in Newark that has left a man in critical condition in the hospital

Police are appealing for information on Christopher Stead, who is wanted on recall to prison

Police investigating a shop theft have released images of two people they’d like to speak to

Police are concerned for the welfare of Alfie, aged 14, who has been reported missing in Hailsham

Officers are looking to speak with to him in connection to a robbery in Lee-on-Solent last month

Detectives investigating a disturbance in Ramsgate have charged four men

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More