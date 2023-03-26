Police in Bolton, Greater Manchester have seized 2,800 suspected illegal vapes with an estimated value of £20,000 after three medical incidents at a local high school were linked to similar devices

The incidents were reported to police via the school’s engagement officer, but no further details have been given about what the incidents were.

Those involved have made full recoveries, the police confirmed. Bolton Commander Ch Supt Steph Parker said it was “concerning but we are working hard with colleagues and partners, including school staff and the council, to try to ensure these incidents aren’t replicated in Bolton or elsewhere”.

The most recent NHS data shows that e-cigarette use has risen to 9% among 11 to 15-year-olds in England.