Wednesday, April 26, 2023
Police in #Bolton want to trace Kara Schofield

Police in #Bolton want to trace Kara Schofield

by uknip247

Kara 38, last seen at 7:30am today on Orwell Road. Ms Schofoeld is 5ft 7in tall with purple hair and wearing a green hoodie, black gilet and white jogging bottoms. Anyone with information should contact police on 0161 856 5821.

