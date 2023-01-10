Tuesday, January 10, 2023
Tuesday, January 10, 2023

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign

Police In Brighton And Hove Have Charged A Man In Connection With Three Residential Burglaries
Home » Breaking » Police in Brighton and Hove have charged a man in connection with three residential burglaries

Police in Brighton and Hove have charged a man in connection with three residential burglaries

by @uknip247

A man has been charged by police in Brighton and Hove in connection with three residential burglaries.

All three break-ins occurred within a one-week period between December 14 and December 20, 2022.

Residents of Somerhill Avenue, Shaftsbury Road, and Montpelier Place reported an intruder breaking into their homes in each case.

One of the occupants disturbed and pursued the intruder in one case.

Police believe one suspect is responsible for all three offences, according to their investigations.

William Djama, 34, of no fixed address, was arrested and charged with three counts of burglary.

“Sussex Police recognises the personal and financial impact of burglary on victims, which is why we are committed to investigating every report and bringing perpetrators to justice,” said Detective Sergeant Jo Benton.

“In Brighton and Hove, we have a team dedicated to investigating burglaries in the city, which includes identifying and arresting repeat offenders and, where possible, reuniting victims with their stolen items.

“We also offer advice on how the public can ensure their properties and belongings are as safe as possible.

“Because robbery is often linked to other criminality and underlying issues, we work with our partners to address the root causes of this behaviour in order to prevent future offending.”

Read Next

RELATED ARTICLES

Officers apprehended a man suspected of committing a robbery in Sittingbourne quickly

A man and a woman have been charged after alleged cocaine and...

Amazon has announced that it will close three UK warehouses, affecting 1,200...

Following an incident in Bexleyheath, a man was detained and taken to...

A middle-aged man caught wheeling a suitcase packed full of cannabis has...

A Sheffield man who raped and sexually abused a child will spend...

A Two people have been charged with the murder of Adam Thomson

A drone pilot has pleaded guilty to endangering an aircraft after nearly...

Saltdean Lido on track to reopen restored main building in 2023

Southampton man receives an 18-month suspended sentence after being convicted of committing...

Man charged with dangerous driving following incident on the M4

Two men have been charged with robbery after an off-licence in Hucknall...

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by UK News in Pictures "UKNIP247"