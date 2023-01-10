Police in Brighton and Hove have charged a man in connection with three residential burglaries

A man has been charged by police in Brighton and Hove in connection with three residential burglaries.

All three break-ins occurred within a one-week period between December 14 and December 20, 2022.

Residents of Somerhill Avenue, Shaftsbury Road, and Montpelier Place reported an intruder breaking into their homes in each case.

One of the occupants disturbed and pursued the intruder in one case.

Police believe one suspect is responsible for all three offences, according to their investigations.

William Djama, 34, of no fixed address, was arrested and charged with three counts of burglary.

“Sussex Police recognises the personal and financial impact of burglary on victims, which is why we are committed to investigating every report and bringing perpetrators to justice,” said Detective Sergeant Jo Benton.

“In Brighton and Hove, we have a team dedicated to investigating burglaries in the city, which includes identifying and arresting repeat offenders and, where possible, reuniting victims with their stolen items.

“We also offer advice on how the public can ensure their properties and belongings are as safe as possible.

“Because robbery is often linked to other criminality and underlying issues, we work with our partners to address the root causes of this behaviour in order to prevent future offending.”