This week marks six months since four females in their late teens or early twenties were sexually assaulted by touching.

The assaults occurred between 10 a.m. and 11 a.m. on Monday, December 13th, in a Patchway supermarket.

CCTV investigations have been conducted, and police are still attempting to identify the man pictured, with whom they wish to speak in connection with the investigation.

Anyone who recognises him is asked to call 101 and reference 52221291993.