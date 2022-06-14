Jonathan Henry was last seen in the Liverpool Road area of Chester around 5 p.m. on Monday, June 13th.

The 32-year-old is described as white, 5’10” tall, with a broad build and ginger hair.

He was last seen dressed in a sky-blue t-shirt, navy blue tracksuit bottoms, and black and white Nike sneakers.

“We have genuine concerns for Jonathan’s welfare and are making every effort to locate him,” said Sergeant Ieuan Griffiths.

“His family is very concerned about him and just wants him to come home safe and sound.”

“I’d like to urge anyone who sees Jonathan or has information about his whereabouts to contact Cheshire Police.”

“I’d also like to make a direct appeal to Jonathan, asking him to contact me.” You’re not in any danger; your family simply wants you to return home.”

Anyone with information about Jonathan’s whereabouts is asked to call Cheshire Police immediately at 101, quoting IML 1292126.