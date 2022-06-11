“Richard hasn’t been seen since Friday, June 10th, and we are concerned for his welfare,” said Sergeant Andrew Johnson of the Penzance sector. He is a white 60-year-old man with short blonde hair, clean shaved, and a slim build.

“Our searches now include beaches, carparks, and campsites throughout West Cornwall.”

“We are releasing additional images in the hope that they will lead to new information from the public, including a recent CCTV still of the car Richard would be driving, which is a silver Ford Mondeo Zetec TDCI with the registration WK53 ZZP and a roof rack.”

“We are also asking West Cornwall business owners to check carparks and campsites for Richard or his car.”

“Finally, if Richard is reading this, please contact us to let us know you are safe and well.”

If you have seen Richard Mockford, his car, or know where he is now, please call police at 999 and reference long number 249 10 June.