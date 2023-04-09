Police in Doncaster are asking for your help to find 84-year-old Winifred

Winifred was last seen at around 4.30pm yesterday (Friday 7 April) at her home address in the Balby area, and is believed to have left her home at some point between then and 10am this morning.

Winifred frequents the city centre, and has links to the Woodlands and Balby areas of Doncaster.

It is thought that Winifred may be wearing a green coat, carrying a green handbag and possibly walking with a trolley bag.

Concerns are growing for her welfare and police are asking anyone with information to contact 101 quoting incident number 978 of 8 April 2023.