Monday, April 24, 2023
Monday, April 24, 2023

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign

Home BREAKING Police in Doncaster have released stills of a driver they would like to identify as part of an ongoing investigation into reports of dangerous driving, going equipped and fraudulent use of a registration plate

Police in Doncaster have released stills of a driver they would like to identify as part of an ongoing investigation into reports of dangerous driving, going equipped and fraudulent use of a registration plate

by uknip247
Police In Doncaster Have Released Stills Of A Driver They Would Like To Identify As Part Of An Ongoing Investigation Into Reports Of Dangerous Driving, Going Equipped And Fraudulent Use Of A Registration Plate.

On Monday 17 April at 10:50am, officers responded to reports of a driver failing to pay and leaving a petrol station on High Street in Askern.

It is understood that the driver failed to stop for officers and a pursuit commenced through Bentley.

We are now looking to identify and trace the man pictured as enquiries continue.

Information can be shared online, via live chat or by calling 101 quoting incident number 327 of 17 April 2023. Our online reporting system can be found here.

Alternatively, you can provide information anonymously through the anonymous charity Crimestoppers by calling their UK Contact Centre on freephone 0800 555 111 or via their website – https://crimestoppers-uk.org/.

SIMILAR ARTICLES TO THIS

RELATED ARTICLES

Police have released a CCTV image of a man they want to identify over the theft of a large amount of cash from a...

County Lines drug dealers sentenced to over 30 years

A father and son have been sentenced after police recovered a dozen illegal firearms from a family home

A man has been jailed for three years after admitting to causing a collision that seriously injured several people in Frinton last year

The UK government is facing criticism for what some British citizens in Sudan are calling a lack of action to evacuate its citizens as...

In 2011, John William Cooper was convicted of the 1985 murders of brother and sister, Richard and Helen Thomas, and Oxfordshire couple Peter and...

A care centre in Londonderry for vulnerable adults called Melrose Day Centre and Rossdowney House was deliberately burned, according to the Western Trust

Have you seen Luke Tytler?

Police are continuing to appeal for information following an incident in the early hours in which a 17-year-old boy sustained potentially life-changing gunshot injuries

The identity of a teenage boy discovered on railway tracks in Richmond upon Thames after he fell from a flight to Heathrow remains unknown

The public’s help is sought by officers investigating a dog attack on sheep near Canterbury

A man stabbed in the leg outside a shopping centre has been rushed to hospital

Adblock Detected

Please support us by disabling your AdBlocker extension from your browsers for our website.