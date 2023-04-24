Police In Doncaster Have Released Stills Of A Driver They Would Like To Identify As Part Of An Ongoing Investigation Into Reports Of Dangerous Driving, Going Equipped And Fraudulent Use Of A Registration Plate.

On Monday 17 April at 10:50am, officers responded to reports of a driver failing to pay and leaving a petrol station on High Street in Askern.

It is understood that the driver failed to stop for officers and a pursuit commenced through Bentley.

We are now looking to identify and trace the man pictured as enquiries continue.

Information can be shared online, via live chat or by calling 101 quoting incident number 327 of 17 April 2023. Our online reporting system can be found here.

Alternatively, you can provide information anonymously through the anonymous charity Crimestoppers by calling their UK Contact Centre on freephone 0800 555 111 or via their website – https://crimestoppers-uk.org/.