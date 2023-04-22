Police in Essex are asking for the public’s help to find David Redhead, who has not been in contact with friends and family since April 15

He was reported as missing to Essex Police yesterday, 21 April.

David, 57, was last seen on April 15 at about 1.55am wearing a black suit with a silver and blue tie and black smart shoes. However, we believe he is likely to have changed clothes since then.

David has links to #Harlow and #Basildon in #Essex but also #Dagenham, in #London. He was last known to be in #Beckton, east London, on 17 April.

David is about 6ft 4ins tall and has short, black hair. He normally wears a baseball cap and trainers.

If you see David or know where he is, please call Essex Police immediately on 101.