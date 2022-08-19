Lee Byer, 44, of Allenby Avenue, UB12, will appear in Willesden Magistrates’ Court on Friday, August 19th.

Mr. O’Halloran’s family, who died at the age of 87, has been notified. They have requested that their privacy be respected during this difficult time.

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police’s Specialist Crime Command take the lead. In connection with the investigation, they are not looking for anyone else.

The media and the general public are reminded that proceedings have begun and that they should refrain from sharing or publishing anything that may pose a significant risk of serious prejudice that could undermine legal proceedings.

Anyone who has video of the incident is asked to submit it via this online form: Public Portal (mipp.police.uk)

If you have any additional information about the murder, please contact the incident room at 020 8358 0300 and reference 4691/16AUG.

You can also contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555 111 or going to www.crimestoppers-uk.org.