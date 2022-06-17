Stephen, 59, is missing from the Club Lane area of town and was last seen there at 11 a.m. today.

He stands 5ft 10ins tall, has a medium build, dark/tanned skin, black hair, and a black moustache, and is dressed in a navy blue polo shirt with thin purple stripes, a denim jacket, black jeans, and blue Adidas trainers.

Stephen’s arms and hands are covered in tattoos.

Police are becoming increasingly concerned about Stephen and ask that anyone who has seen him or knows where he is contact West Yorkshire Police by calling 101 or going online to www.westyorkshire.police.uk/101livechat and quoting reference 1468 of 17/6.