Police in Hampshire are appealing for witnesses following an initial Hare Coursing incident, however the dog then got into a field which proceeded to kill a lamb and injury another Ewe

by @uknip247

This occurred on the afternoon of Tuesday, November 22, between 3 p.m. and
3.30 p.m. at Clare Park Farm in Farnham.

The incident was given an emergency response by Police and with the help of
the farmer the dog was tracked and located. The dog has now been seized by
police and is being well looked after.

We believe there were dog walkers in the area at the time and potentially
passing vehicles with dash cam footage which has captured other vehicle
activity in the area. This vital information is required to assist us in
our ongoing enquiries and investigation.

Police are appealing for any information relating to a Red Subaru Forester
registration VN52 KYO. The dog is a black and white Lurcher breed.

Anyone with information please contact us via DISC, 101, or Online Report
a crime | Hampshire Constabulary quoting
reference number 44220474471.

