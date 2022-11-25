Police in Hampshire are appealing for witnesses following an initial Hare Coursing incident, however the dog then got into a field which proceeded to kill a lamb and injury another Ewe

This occurred on the afternoon of Tuesday, November 22, between 3 p.m. and

3.30 p.m. at Clare Park Farm in Farnham.

The incident was given an emergency response by Police and with the help of

the farmer the dog was tracked and located. The dog has now been seized by

police and is being well looked after.

We believe there were dog walkers in the area at the time and potentially

passing vehicles with dash cam footage which has captured other vehicle

activity in the area. This vital information is required to assist us in

our ongoing enquiries and investigation.

Police are appealing for any information relating to a Red Subaru Forester

registration VN52 KYO. The dog is a black and white Lurcher breed.