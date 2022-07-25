Following the death of a man in Southampton yesterday, police in Hampshire have arrested five men as part of a murder investigation (24 July).

At 12.21pm yesterday afternoon, officers were dispatched to Langhorn Road in Southampton, following reports of a serious assault on a local 19-year-old man.

He was taken to the hospital with a chest puncture wound and pronounced dead.

His next of kin have been notified, and they are being assisted by specialist officers.

Five men have been arrested as part of our investigations:

-A 46-year-old Bursledon man has been arrested on suspicion of murder and assisting an offender.

-A 20-year-old Bursledon man was arrested on suspicion of murder.

-A 20-year-old Hamble man was arrested on suspicion of murder.

-A 23-year-old Eastleigh man was arrested on suspicion of murder.

-A 35-year-old Lambeth man was arrested on suspicion of murder.

They are still being held in police custody while investigations continue.

A scene has been set up on Langhorn Road, and officers will be patrolling the area to provide reassurance.

Meanwhile, officers are conducting additional investigations at an address on Le Marechal Avenue in Southampton and an address on Westfield Road in Hamble.

“First and foremost, I would like to express my condolences to the family of the deceased,” Detective Chief Inspector Danielle Daltrey said.

We take all incidents of serious violence in Southampton extremely seriously, and officers are currently conducting extensive investigations to determine the exact circumstances of what occurred.”

The investigation is in its early stages, but we do not believe there is a wider risk to the public at this time.”

We are currently looking for witnesses to the incident.

“Did you see what happened, or did you notice anyone acting suspiciously around this time?”

Do you have any idea who was involved? “Do you have footage of the incident from a dash cam, CCTV, ring doorbell, or mobile phone?” Any information, no matter how insignificant you believe it is, could aid our investigation and would be greatly appreciated.

“If you live in the area and have any concerns, please speak with one of our officers or call us.”

Anyone with information can contact us by dialling 101 or going to the Hampshire Constabulary website and entering the crime reference number 44220297473 or Operation Mark.

You can also report information using the following link: https://orlo.uk/nckjw

You can also contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously by dialling 0800 555 111.