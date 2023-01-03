Police in Hampshire have launched an investigation after a teenage girl and a woman were discovered dead at a property on a holiday park

Tuesday, January 3, 2023
Tuesday, January 3, 2023

Police In Hampshire Have Launched An Investigation After A Teenage Girl And A Woman Were Discovered Dead At A Property
by @uknip247

The two bodies were discovered on Thursday, December 29, at a property in Shorefield Road, Downton, near Milford-on-Sea.

Their deaths are being investigated as “unexplained,” but not suspicious, according to police.

No further information about their deaths has been released, but police say a file has been prepared for the coroner.

Hampshire Police said in a statement: “We were called shortly after 1.45pm on Thursday, December 29th, to a report that the bodies of a 17-year-old girl and a 42-year-old woman had been discovered at an address in Shorefield Road, Downton.

“The deaths are considered unexplained but not suspicious.

“Their family has been notified, and a file for the coroner will be prepared.”

