Police in Hampshire have launched an investigation after a teenage girl and a woman were discovered dead at a property on a holiday park

The two bodies were discovered on Thursday, December 29, at a property in Shorefield Road, Downton, near Milford-on-Sea.

Their deaths are being investigated as “unexplained,” but not suspicious, according to police.

No further information about their deaths has been released, but police say a file has been prepared for the coroner.

Hampshire Police said in a statement: “We were called shortly after 1.45pm on Thursday, December 29th, to a report that the bodies of a 17-year-old girl and a 42-year-old woman had been discovered at an address in Shorefield Road, Downton.

“The deaths are considered unexplained but not suspicious.

“Their family has been notified, and a file for the coroner will be prepared.”