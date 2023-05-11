Police in Harrogate are appealing for witnesses and information about a cat that was shot dead

Thursday, May 11, 2023
by uknip247

The incident happened in the Newby Crescent area at around 9.05pm on Friday 5 May 2023.

Timmy the cat was found dead by a neighbour. It is believed he had been shot with an air rifle or pellet gun.

Understandably, Timmy’s family have been left deeply distressed following the incident.

We’re appealing for information about anyone living locally who owns an air rifle or pellet gun, or anyone who was in the area at the time and may have witnessed the incident.

If you can help the investigation, please email Jacob.higgins@northyorkshire.police.uk or call 101, select option 2, and ask for Jacob Higgins.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Please quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12230080606 when providing details.

