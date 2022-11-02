Police in Huddersfield are appealing for the public’s help after a report of a concern for safety of a man in the Colne Bridge area of the town

A call was made shortly before midday today (Wednesday, 2 November) to

Yorkshire Ambulance Service from a member of the public who was concerned

for a man they had seen who appeared to be in distress.

The man was described as seeming disorientated and had injuries to his

wrists.

The man was last seen walking down a footpath off Bog Green Lane, heading

towards the canal.

He is described as white, aged in his late 30s, around 5ft 8ins tall and

was described as either bald or having light, short hair.

He was wearing a blue hoody, blue denim jeans and was carrying a wallet or

similar.

Police have been searching in the area, but at this time no man has been

found matching the description given.

Officers would like to speak to anyone who believes they may have seen this

man or would urge this man to make contact with the police to confirm he is

safe and well.