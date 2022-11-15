Police in Kent are investigating after a man was hit by a bus and killed near Dover

Officers investigating a fatal collision near Deal are appealing for anyone with information to come forward.

Shortly after 2pm on Monday 14 November 2022, a bus was involved in a collision with a pedestrian on the A258 Dover Road, between the junctions Ringwould Road and Ripple Road.

Kent Police attended the scene along with South East Coast Ambulance Service and a man in his sixties was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Officers are appealing to anyone who witnessed what happened, or has dashcam footage which may assist enquiries, to contact police.

Witnesses should call 01843 222289, quoting reference 46/219968/22.