Peter Penfold was last seen around 12 p.m. today, and officers are growing concerned for his well-being.

Peter is 62 years old, 5ft 4ins tall, and of slim build. He was wearing a blue t-shirt, blue jeans, and black boots when he was last seen. He has no beard and wears glasses.

Peter is thought to have travelled to the #TunbridgeWells area and may appear confused.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call 999 and reference 09-0872.