Marie O’Leary was last seen in #Hersden around 6 p.m. on Sunday, July 10, 2022.

The 46-year-old is described as standing 5 feet 6 inches tall, having a medium build, and wearing her black hair in a bun. She is thought to be dressed in a long black gown and bright pink shoes.

Police have released CCTV images of her last sighting.

She has access to a dark red or burgundy Jaguar vehicle.

Anyone who has seen Marie or knows where she is is asked to call Kent Police on 101 and quote case number 10-1394.