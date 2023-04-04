Police in King’s Lynn, Norfolk are appealing for witnesses after a group of youths were seen smashing the eggs of a swan’s nest

Tuesday, April 4, 2023
by uknip247

The incident took place in Mellisham Walk on March 20th.

It is illegal to interfere with swans or be in possession of wild bird eggs.

Anyone with information is urged to contact King’s Lynn Police on 101 or online.

