Police are looking for information about Francis Gavan, who has gone missing in Dewsbury.

Francis, who is 12 years old, was last seen in Batley.

He is described as 4ft 6ins tall, slim, and was last seen wearing an all-black tracksuit and black trainers.

There are concerns for his well-being, and officers are working to find him.

Anyone who can help is asked to call Kirklees police on 101 or use the LiveChat feature on the West Yorkshire Police website.

The log number is 1021 from July 9th.