Police in London are appealing for the public’s help to identify a man after man in his 70’s was robbed in Croydon

by uknip247

The offence occurred on Thursday, 13 April at around 5.20pm in Grosvenor Road, SE25.

The victim, aged in his 70s, was approached by a male as he got into his car. The suspect punched the victim repeatedly and stole his Rolex watch.

Detective Constable Stephen Chubb of the Met’s South Area Command said: “I am very keen to hear from anyone who can identify the male in the picture, but I would also like to speak with anyone who has been offered the watch for sale.

“Being the victim of a violent robbery has a lasting effect that goes far beyond a loss of property – if you can help us find the person responsible please do the right thing and get in touch.”

Anyone with information should call police on 101 or Tweet @MetCC quoting 5627/13APR.

To remain 100% anonymous call the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or visit Crimestoppers-uk.org.

