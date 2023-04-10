Police in Louisville, Kentucky, have confirmed that at least five people have been killed and six injured in a shooting in the city.

The shooter is dead, Louisville police said, and there is no active danger at this time.

They described the suspect as a “lone shooter”

Witnesses heard gunfire inside and people being taken to hospitals in ambulances.

A witness inside the building where the shooting happened told WHAS11 that an unidentified man with a “long assault rifle” began opening fire on the first floor.

Both state and federal authorities are responding to the incident. Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear asked for prayers for those affected by the incident.

The building involved houses the Old National Bank and is located on East Main Street not far from Louisville Slugger Field and Waterfront Park.