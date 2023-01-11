Police in Mansfield have closed a shop after vaping products were repeatedly sold to children

After failing an earlier test purchase, Mansfield Express in West Gate received a temporary closure notice.

Officers arrived at the store on Sunday afternoon to gather more information and were met by a 15-year-old boy working alone inside.

An immediate 24-hour closure order was issued, which was later extended in advance of a hearing at Mansfield Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday.

A magistrate approved the order, which was issued under the Antisocial Behaviour Crime and Policing Act, and it will be in effect for the next three months.

The court heard numerous complaints about the sale of e-cigarettes to children from parents, schools, and nearby businesses.

Several examples were given, including a 13-year-old girl whose mother called police after discovering a receipt issued by the shop.

On Wednesday, December 21, a vape was sold to a child during a police test purchase, which was later discovered to violate government rules.

“Over the last few months, we have received multiple reports from members of the public about the activities of this business,” said Inspector Kylie Davies, district commander for Mansfield.

“Parents, schools and other retailers have all expressed concern about the sale of e-cigarette to children, and we have discussed this issue at length with partners at Mansfield District Council, Trading Standards and the local Business Improvement District.

“The events of Sunday made it clear that the time had come to take decisive action, and that is exactly what we did.”

Sergeant Alice Bartle added, “The law prohibiting the sale of these products is in place for a reason, and it must be followed.”

“I hope that this closure order serves as a warning to all local retailers that such flagrant illegality will not be tolerated or ignored.”

E-cigarettes allow users to inhale nicotine in the form of vapour rather than traditional cigarette smoke. It’s against the law to sell them to anyone under the age of 18.