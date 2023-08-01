Weather where you are

Police in Mansfield have sent a strong warning to nuisance neighbours and drug users after closing two problem properties in a week

Police in Mansfield have sent a strong warning to nuisance neighbours and drug users after closing two problem properties in a week

Over the last week officers in the neighbourhood team have secured court orders to close properties in Meden Vale and Mansfield.

The orders ban anyone from entering the properties for a period of three months, with anyone breaching them liable to criminal prosecution.

The first, in Netherfield Lane, Meden Vale, was closed on Monday 24 July after an order was approved by Nottingham Magistrates’ Court.

Local residents had complained of repeated antisocial behaviour at the address, which had been visited by officers on several occasions.

The following day, a 43-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of a public order offence after being found inside the property.

The second closure order was secured on Friday 28 July against a property in Layton Avenue, Mansfield, after a raid by officers uncovered a significant quantity of illegal drugs.

A 43-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of possessing Class A drugs with intent to supply and subsequently released on bail.

The property had also been the subject of a large number of complaints by local residents, with numerous incidents of antisocial behaviour and drug-related disorder reported.

Inspector Kylie Davies, district commander for Mansfield, said: “These properties had become well-known for antisocial behaviour and disorder and we were regularly being called to incidents.

“It was an absolutely intolerable situation that was having a significant impact on the local community. Working with local partners we presented a large amount of evidence to the courts and I am delighted these orders have now been granted.

“I also hope this action sends out a very strong signal to others in our community who behave in ways that consistently upset their neighbours.

“Even if you have not yourself committed a criminal offence, we will work with our partners to build a case against you and remove you from that community.”

