Police in Margate have arrested two people after stopping a car and seizing large amounts of nitrous oxide

In the early hours of Saturday 22 April 2023, officers on patrol in Northdown Road stopped a car due to the manner of its driving. Police searched the vehicle and recovered a wrench and eight industrial cans of nitrous oxide, along with items associated with drug-dealing, including a large quantity of cash, empty deal bags, a nozzle and balloons.

A 22-year-old man and a 16-year-old boy, both from Margate, were arrested on suspicion of being unfit to drive through drink or drugs, and possessing drugs with intent to supply. The teenager was also arrested on suspicion of an offensive weapon and driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence.

They were released on bail until Sunday 16 July while enquiries continue.